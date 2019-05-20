1,500 Shares in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,863,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 797,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,973,000 after acquiring an additional 650,185 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 573,892 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,235,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $129.15 on Monday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,845.00, a PEG ratio of 204.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “1,500 Shares in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/1500-shares-in-atlassian-co-plc-team-purchased-by-mizuho-securities-co-ltd.html.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.