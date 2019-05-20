13,595 Shares in Okta Inc (OKTA) Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Okta comprises 0.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.32. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $111.65.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,406,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $429,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,462 shares of company stock valued at $54,573,997. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Okta to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

