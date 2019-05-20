$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation (ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 670,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,527. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $906,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

