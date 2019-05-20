-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.25). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 114.98% and a negative net margin of 78.51%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 379.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.74 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

