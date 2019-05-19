Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Visa (V) to Buy

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Visa’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is gaining from consistent growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions, and a lower tax rate. Numerous strategic acquisitions and alliances, technology upgrades and effective marketing have paved the way for long-term growth and consistent increase in revenues. Visa is well poised to gain from growing electronic payment processing and a solid brand name. Its strong capital position enables investments in business. Nevertheless, high client incentives and operating expenses, and foreign exchange volatility might put pressure on margins. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

NYSE:V opened at $164.09 on Friday. Visa has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $329.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 94.0% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

