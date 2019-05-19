Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Methode Electronics (MEI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.54 per share, for a total transaction of $28,118.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

