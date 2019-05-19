Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) to Sell

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of SUNS opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $271.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

