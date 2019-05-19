Zacks Investment Research Lowers FibroGen (FGEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FGEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $522,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,912.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 14,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $888,402.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 267,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,891.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,427 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,728. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,604,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.