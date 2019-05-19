Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.50 Target Price for ASV Holdings Inc (ASV)

ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ASV an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASV in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of ASV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,411. ASV has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. ASV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASV will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ASV by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in ASV by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in ASV by 5.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ASV in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASV by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 601,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About ASV

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

