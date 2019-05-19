Zacks: Brokerages Set $39.00 Target Price for First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 156 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 25,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,187. The firm has a market cap of $542.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 838,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 578,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in First Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 516,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 55,406 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 509,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

