Zacks: Brokerages Expect Store Capital Corp (STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to post $153.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.89 million. Store Capital posted sales of $124.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year sales of $627.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.66 million to $641.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $698.46 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $736.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Store Capital had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

STOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 1,094,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,362. Store Capital has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,606,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,630,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,165,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth $51,625,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

