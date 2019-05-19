Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $333.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $255.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 13.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $106,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,961. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,599,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,219,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,896,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.71. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

