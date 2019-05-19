Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $274.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.22 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $626,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 158.2% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 122,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,978 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $264,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 1,989.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 201,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

