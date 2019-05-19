Zacks: Analysts Set $4.75 Price Target for Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC)

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 193 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Virco Mfg. from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,145 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 4.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 2,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 million, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $26.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

