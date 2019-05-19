Zacks: Analysts Expect Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.36. Medidata Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDSO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.93 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.28.

In other Medidata Solutions news, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,482,728.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,259.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDSO opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

