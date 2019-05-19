Zacks: Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. DiamondRock Hospitality also reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of DRH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 1,311,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

