Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.73. 896,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,231. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $144.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,624 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.75, for a total value of $1,022,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 20,997 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $3,926,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,563.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,168 shares of company stock worth $14,779,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

