Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.02 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

ETH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 269,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,687. The company has a market cap of $601.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

