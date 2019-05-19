Yogaworks (YOGA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YogaWorks Inc. is a yoga instruction company. It offers yoga classes, integrated fitness classes, workshops, teacher training programs and yoga-related retail merchandise through its Yoga Works and Yoga Tree studios. The company operates primarily in Los Angeles, Orange County, New York City, Northern California, Boston and Baltimore/Washington D.C. YogaWorks Inc. is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YOGA. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yogaworks from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yogaworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.17.

NASDAQ:YOGA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 112,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,398. Yogaworks has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 million. Yogaworks had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 121.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yogaworks will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOGA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Yogaworks by 108.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Yogaworks in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Yogaworks in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

