Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.52.

XLNX opened at $104.76 on Friday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $508,263.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

