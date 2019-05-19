Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Xilinx by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,928 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Xilinx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,137,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $95,895,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Xilinx by 4.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $45,975.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $508,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

