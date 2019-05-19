Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

WYNN opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $197.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after buying an additional 431,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,633 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $612,019,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,303,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $274,840,000 after buying an additional 1,539,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,838,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $147,409,000 after buying an additional 530,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

