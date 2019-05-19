WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (DFE) Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Get WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV alerts:

WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a fifty-two week low of $1,100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,462.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/wisdomtree-tr-europe-smallcap-div-dfe-position-decreased-by-stratos-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.