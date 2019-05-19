WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

WHF stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $289.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.73.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 80.64% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

