WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.
WHF stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $289.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
