WEX Inc (WEX) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in WEX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEX by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in WEX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,840,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,362 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $225.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

WEX stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $212.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, Director Rowland Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total value of $505,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,687,408.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,165 shares of company stock worth $8,224,684 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

