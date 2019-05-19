WestJet Airlines (WJA) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

Shares of TSE WJA opened at C$30.10 on Wednesday. WestJet Airlines has a 1-year low of C$16.71 and a 1-year high of C$30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.88.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

