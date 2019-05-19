Wentworth Resources (WEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 43

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WEN opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday. Wentworth Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 17.16 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.