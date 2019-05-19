Wentworth Resources (WEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 43

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of WEN opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday. Wentworth Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 17.16 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.
Wentworth Resources Company Profile
Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.