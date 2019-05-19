Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $27.09 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

NYSE C opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

