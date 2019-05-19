WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 78.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,325,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,711,478.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,899 shares of company stock worth $26,491,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

