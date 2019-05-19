Waves Community Token Price Hits $0.68 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $17,463.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00008621 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00368224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00804112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00144950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,577 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

