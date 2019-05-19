Walmart (WMT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walmart's shares have rallied in the past year, due to its focus on strengthening e-commerce and store operations. These factors helped the company retain its sturdy comps trend in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein top and bottom lines improved year over year and the latter marked its fourth consecutive beat. Notably, U.S. comps rose for the 18th straight time. Further, e-commerce sales surged on the back of strong Walmart.com and online grocery performances. Encouragingly, e-commerce sales are expected to rise nearly 35% in fiscal 2020. Walmart is also making efforts to improve its International unit by shifting focus to profitable countries. To this end, the company’s investment in Flipkart is however expected to dent the bottom line in fiscal 2020. Moreover, transportation costs and a compelling pricing strategy are threats to gross margin. Nonetheless, the Flipkart deal bodes well for the long term.”

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.13.

NYSE WMT opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $300.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,580,120.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,255,221 shares of company stock worth $1,407,521,976. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.