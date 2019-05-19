Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s FY2019 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.05%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of WD stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,379,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,526.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $454,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,408 shares of company stock worth $4,630,922. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

