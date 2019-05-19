Visa Inc (V) Position Increased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,969,390,000 after purchasing an additional 640,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after purchasing an additional 640,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,383,832,000 after acquiring an additional 936,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,045,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,202 shares of company stock worth $29,962,762. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Visa stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

