Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 547,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $23,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

