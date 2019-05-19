VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VF by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $90.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

In related news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

