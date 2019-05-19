Veeco Instruments’ (VECO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“We hosted Veeco in mid-Atlantic investor meetings with Veeco CEO William Miller and head of investor relations Anthony Bencivenga.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of VECO opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.32. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 84.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

