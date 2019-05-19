Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Shares Sold by OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,905,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 77,701 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $51.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

