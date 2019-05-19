Valvoline Inc (VVV) Receives $21.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $140,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after acquiring an additional 684,854 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 741,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,107. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 76.15%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

