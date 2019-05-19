ValuEngine Upgrades Tronox (TROX) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

TROX stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). Tronox had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 20,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,303 shares in the company, valued at $472,919.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,318,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Tronox by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 302,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tronox by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 40,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

