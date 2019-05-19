ValuEngine Lowers Acacia Communications (ACIA) to Buy

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of ACIA opened at $49.02 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 326.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Acacia Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,238,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $449,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,547,495 shares of company stock worth $81,335,022 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

