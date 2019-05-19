ValuEngine Downgrades Jason Industries (JASN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jason Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JASN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Jason Industries has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jason Industries will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JASN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Jason Industries in the third quarter worth $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jason Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jason Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

