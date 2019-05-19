Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix Sells 608 Shares

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $23,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of URGN stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. 114,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,330. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.01. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

