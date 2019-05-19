United Internet (UTDI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTDI. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.40 ($51.63) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.36 ($58.55).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €32.31 ($37.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 34.37. United Internet has a 12 month low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a 12 month high of €58.60 ($68.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.