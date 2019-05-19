United Continental (UAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.41.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.99. United Continental has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,292,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

