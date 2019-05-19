Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UFAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Unique Fabricating and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of UFAB opened at $3.19 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 295,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 124,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,427 shares during the period.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

