Union Bankshares (UBSH) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBSH. ValuEngine raised Union Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Bankshares from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

UBSH stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.45 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that Union Bankshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,337,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,371,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 797,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,743,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 240,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 94.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,992,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,409,000 after acquiring an additional 969,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.