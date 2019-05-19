Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 279.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN opened at $60.41 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.4641 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UN. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

