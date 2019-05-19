UBS Group (UBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have underperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past six months. First-quarter 2019 results were impacted by decline in net fee and commission income and interest income, partially offset by lower expenses. Considerable portion of the company's earnings continues to be affected by appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies. Also, its net interest income remains under pressure due to persistent negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Additionally, a strict regulatory framework is likely to keep costs elevated and impact profitability. Further, unsustainable capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive. However, the company remains focused on building capital levels, global expansion and executing restructuring initiatives. Also, its cost saving plans will aid in bottom-line growth.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBS. FIG Partners cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:UBS opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

