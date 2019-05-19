U Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $502,242.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. U Network has a market cap of $4.02 million and $502,242.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, DEx.top and Bibox. In the last week, U Network has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,272,098,566 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, DEx.top, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

