Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $276.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.02 million to $284.12 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. ValuEngine raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.13.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,380 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $6,025,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,160. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.71. The stock had a trading volume of 139,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,616. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

